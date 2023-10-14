Contrasting Immix Biopharma (IMMX) and Its Peers

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) is one of 888 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Immix Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Immix Biopharma has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immix Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immix Biopharma N/A -$8.23 million -3.73 Immix Biopharma Competitors $9.63 billion $205.98 million -5.45

Analyst Ratings

Immix Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immix Biopharma. Immix Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immix Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immix Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immix Biopharma Competitors 4686 14860 36710 704 2.59

Immix Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.01%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.45%. Given Immix Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Immix Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Immix Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immix Biopharma N/A -83.12% -74.60% Immix Biopharma Competitors -2,231.62% -281.22% -32.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Immix Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Immix Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immix Biopharma beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

