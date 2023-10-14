Costello Asset Management INC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

KMB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average is $133.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

