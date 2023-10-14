Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $159.83. 4,603,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average of $155.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

