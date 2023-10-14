Costello Asset Management INC Has $5.35 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 4.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,188,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,470,838. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

