Costello Asset Management INC Sells 4,085 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 2.3% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in PPL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in PPL by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

