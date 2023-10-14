Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Update

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crawford United Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 25.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

