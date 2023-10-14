CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,720,000 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CRH by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CRH Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 3,573,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,421. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

