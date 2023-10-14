Critical Review: Wacker Chemie (WKCMF) & The Competition

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wacker Chemie to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wacker Chemie and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A Wacker Chemie Competitors -29.26% -28.45% -4.77%

Dividends

Wacker Chemie pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Wacker Chemie pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 91.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wacker Chemie and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wacker Chemie N/A N/A 33.47 Wacker Chemie Competitors $4.15 billion $301.69 million -2.70

Wacker Chemie’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wacker Chemie. Wacker Chemie is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacker Chemie 0 1 4 0 2.80 Wacker Chemie Competitors 890 3779 4856 39 2.42

Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus price target of $169.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.57%. Given Wacker Chemie’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wacker Chemie has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Wacker Chemie beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries. The Wacker Biosolutions division offers customized biotech and catalog products for fine chemicals, such as pharmaceutical proteins, vaccines, cyclodextrins, cysteine, polyvinyl acetate solid resins, and acetylacetone for pharmaceutical actives, food additives, and agrochemicals. The Wacker Polysilicon division produces hyperpure polysilicon for use in semiconductor and solar sectors. Wacker Chemie AG was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company operates as a subsidiary of Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH.

