Critical Survey: Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) vs. TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

TechnipFMC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Trican Well Service pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. TechnipFMC pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trican Well Service pays out -145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trican Well Service is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Trican Well Service shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnipFMC $6.70 billion 1.34 -$107.20 million ($0.30) -68.40 Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -16.05

This table compares TechnipFMC and Trican Well Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trican Well Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TechnipFMC. TechnipFMC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trican Well Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TechnipFMC and Trican Well Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnipFMC -1.89% 1.15% 0.39% Trican Well Service N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TechnipFMC and Trican Well Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnipFMC 0 2 9 0 2.82 Trican Well Service 0 1 0 0 2.00

TechnipFMC presently has a consensus price target of $21.98, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Trican Well Service has a consensus price target of $2.56, suggesting a potential downside of 22.63%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Trican Well Service.

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Trican Well Service on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. This segment also offers well and asset services. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; pressure pumping; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems, flowback and well testing services; skid systems; digital systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flexible lines and flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc has a strategic alliance with Talos Energy Inc. to develop carbon transportation and storage services. The company was founded in 1884 and is based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services. It also provides hydraulic fracturing solutions, such as friction reducers, crosslinked gels, energized foam systems, visco-elastic systems, and high-rate nitrogen for coal bed methane fracturing and gelled hydrocarbons, as well as dissolvable ball sealers and diverting agents; and coiled tubing solutions comprising milling services, including fracturing plugs and ports, stage tool/debris subs, cement milling, and confirmation runs; coiled tubing fracturing; e-coil; in-house engineering; and acidizing and production enhancement services. In addition, the company offers fracture acidizing and production enhancement services that include restore well performance blockages from inorganic scales, emulsions, drilling mud, formation fines, clays, and organic deposits; nitrogen services; and engineering support, reservoir expertise, and laboratory services, as well as engages in the chemical sales. Trican Well Service Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

