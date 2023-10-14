Cronos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.38 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $4.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00034189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.