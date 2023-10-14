Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.06. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Crown Point Energy Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin.

