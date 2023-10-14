Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 168.11% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

