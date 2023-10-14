Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Issues Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

CCEL stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Cryo-Cell International has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

