Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.11%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 2.3 %

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.36. Cryo-Cell International has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

