CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 75.1% in September

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a growth of 75.1% from the September 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCLP remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.