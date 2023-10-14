CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 69.4% in September

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CSL Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 51,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. CSL has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $110.25.
About CSL
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.