cVault.finance (CORE) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.38

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,575.58 or 0.20730958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $55.76 million and $6.38 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

