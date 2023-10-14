Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,453. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.3734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.10. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 811.11%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

