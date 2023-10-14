Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the September 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $47.00 on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Stories

