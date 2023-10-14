Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. 4,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 22,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

In other Decisionpoint Systems news, Director John C. Guttilla bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,705.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

