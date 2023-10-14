Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Update

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Decisive Dividend in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

About Decisive Dividend

OTCMKTS DEDVF remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Friday. Decisive Dividend has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

