Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+20% yr/yr to ~$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.04 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.05-1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of DAL opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

