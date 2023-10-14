Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 20,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,120. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

