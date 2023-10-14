Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 43.9% in September

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Digerati Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 459,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.57.
About Digerati Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digerati Technologies
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.