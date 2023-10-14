Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 43.9% in September

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DTGI stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 459,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.