Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 24th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $763.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at $22,810,651.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15,889.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

