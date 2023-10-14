Dogelon Mars Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.40 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $72.38 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

