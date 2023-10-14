Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.83 and traded as high as C$7.60. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.42, with a volume of 72,903 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBM. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$645.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$710.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.77 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8398656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

