DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,282. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

