DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,282. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
