Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Shares Up 2.9%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00. 961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.