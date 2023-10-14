Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in September

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Up 10.9 %

OTCMKTS TAKOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,004. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

