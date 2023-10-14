DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DSDVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on DSV A/S in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DSV A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

About DSV A/S

Shares of DSDVF traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $229.76.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

