Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 79.2% in September

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ducommun
Institutional Trading of Ducommun
Ducommun Stock Up 0.9 %
Ducommun stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,822. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $674.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ducommun
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.