Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 79.2% in September

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ducommun by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ducommun by 881.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 96,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,822. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $674.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

