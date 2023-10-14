East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

EJPRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 70,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,606. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

