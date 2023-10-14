Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Stock Up 39.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.81.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

