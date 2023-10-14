Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Stock Up 39.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.81.
About Eat & Beyond Global
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.