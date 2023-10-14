EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $22,148,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.43. 312,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.47. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.10 and a fifty-two week high of $568.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

