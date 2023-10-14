EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.67 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $379.43. The stock had a trading volume of 539,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.61 and a 200 day moving average of $460.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.