EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.67 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $379.43. The stock had a trading volume of 539,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.61 and a 200 day moving average of $460.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

