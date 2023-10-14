EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,986 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 151,759 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,877. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

