Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 35.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $215,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $1,392,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.09.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,990,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $609.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,972,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $578.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.31 and a 200-day moving average of $470.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

