Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 85.0% in September

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Eltek has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of -1.48.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

