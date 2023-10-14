Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of ENLAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 562,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.85. Enel has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

