Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in September

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 6,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

