Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Increased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 243.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,149 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after buying an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 345.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 1,312,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $32,141,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

EQH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

