Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Esker Price Performance
About Esker
Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.
