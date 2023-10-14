Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKEF remained flat at $165.00 during trading on Friday. Esker has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.50.

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

