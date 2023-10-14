Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of FLRAF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 265 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Featured Stories

