Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Essentra Stock Performance
Shares of FLRAF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 265 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
About Essentra
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.