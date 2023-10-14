Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 52.5% in September

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS EVTZF remained flat at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

