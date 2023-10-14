Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 351,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,473.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

EVKIF remained flat at $17.88 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.