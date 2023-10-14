EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $81.00

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($0.99). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.99), with a volume of 13,219 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

