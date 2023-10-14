ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFIN. Kim LLC raised its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 971,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 713,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,387,000. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 482.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 396,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 328,436 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

