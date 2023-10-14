Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,065. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.