Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Expensify Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,581. The firm has a market cap of $200.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Expensify has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $2,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,692,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,996.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 842,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,142 and have sold 10,498,650 shares valued at $63,048,757. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.